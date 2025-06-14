Circle rates to be revised soon in Delhi as CM directs formation of committee

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with the task force on the city’s development to discuss issues related to improving infrastructure and promoting ease of doing business in the capital.

During the meeting, the CM directed a revision of circle rates and announced the formation of a committee under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner, who will oversee the task.

According to the CM, the committee will submit a detailed report based on current market conditions and property values, which will be used in revising the circle rates.

She highlighted that there are inconsistencies in the current circle rate structure across Delhi that require reassessment, and directed the task force to present the report at the earliest after considering all relevant aspects.

The meeting also focused on critical issues such as unauthorised colonies, housing societies, redevelopment of colonies, and modernisation of infrastructure in industrial zones.

Discussions were held on enhancing the ease of doing business, simplifying building by-laws, and improving coordination among various agencies.

Gupta emphasised the need to make construction-related procedures simple, transparent, and accountable to avoid unnecessary delays in developmental works.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Registrar of Co-operative Societies, and representatives from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) attended the meeting.

With regard to unauthorised colonies, Gupta instructed all civic agencies to take proactive steps for their improvement, while directing the DDA and the Urban Development Department to prepare a comprehensive report addressing issues related to ownership rights and property registration.

The task force presented a report that included several significant recommendations for the overall development of the city.

Key proposals in the report included the implementation of a single-window clearance system, standardised development control norms across all agencies, and time-bound approvals for large-scale projects.

The 10-point report also recommended a reduction in amalgamation charges for commercial plots, removing the requirement for revised layout plans in MCD areas, introducing a green building policy to incentivise sustainable infrastructure development, rationalising property tax, ensuring optimum utilisation of land allotted to DMRC, and reducing the FAR for hotels and other commercial plots.

Redevelopment of slums was also proposed and is to be encouraged under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, allowing for commercial activities within such projects.

Regarding the Green Building Policy, the CM instructed that it should not be limited to commercial buildings alone, but should also include residential plots.

She directed the task force to design an effective policy that incorporates residential areas, ensuring the promotion of sustainable development.

She asserted that the time has come to re-establish Delhi as a global, green, and well-planned capital.