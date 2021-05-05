Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Rajendra Nagar to review the vaccination drive. He said that the youth are coming out in large numbers to get vaccinated. Kejriwal said that if the vaccine is provided in sufficient quantities, we can achieve our target of vaccinating the entire Delhi in 3 months.

He said that the process of vaccination has started successfully but more supply of vaccine is the fundamental requirement right now. He said that the Delhi government is working hand-in-hand with the Central government on the issue of oxygen supply; I am hopeful that within some days the situation will improve.

Kejriwal tweeted, “Visited vaccination center at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Rajendra Nagar. Excellent arrangements. Youth are coming out in large numbers to get vaccinated. If the vaccine is provided in sufficient quantities, we can achieve our target of vaccinating whole Delhi in 3 months.”

Kejriwal said, “In Delhi, the vaccination drive has begun in both the private sector and in the government sector. Yesterday Deputy Chief Minister Shri Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Shri Satyendar Jain visited several Government vaccination centres to review the drive. Today I am here to review the vaccination drive in the private centres.

“The process of vaccination has started successfully but I think that more supply of vaccine is the fundamental requirement right now. We have received a very less quantity of vaccines. Now the kind of infrastructure we have developed based on that we can ramp up the vaccination drive within 24 hours.”

Talking about the Oxygen situation of Delhi he said, “To treat the Covid 19 patients the most important thing is the availability of oxygen. But in Delhi, we have a scarcity of oxygen. Whenever the oxygen level of a patient goes down immediately that person should get oxygen support. For the past several days we are battling with the scarcity of oxygen. The Delhi government is working hand-in-hand with the Central government on this matter.”

He said, “We completely understand that the central government is responsible for ensuring oxygen to the entire country. But our only hope is that the central government will provide Delhi with its own quota of required oxygen. During this tough time, we have also received massive support from the Hon’ble Supreme Court and Hon’ble High Court. I am hopeful that in the coming days the situation will improve.”