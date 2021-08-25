Chhattisgarh: Class 9 student stabbed to death in Raigarh school; 2 minors detained

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by two minors in a government school in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the school premises in Rambhatha area under City Kotwali police station limits, and police suspect a love affair could be the reason behind it, they said, without divulging any further details.

The two accused boys, both aged 17, were detained on Tuesday night, a police official said.

The deceased, a Class 9 student, was in the school premises during the lunch break when the two accused reached there and got into an argument with him, the official said.

Suddenly, one of the accused allegedly stabbed the boy in his abdomen with a knife, he said.

Before escaping from the spot, the duo also brandished the knife at school staffers, he said.

The victim was immediately rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The deceased’s sister, who also studies in the same school, informed police that the two accused had in the past also allegedly thrashed her brother in the school premises.

After the incident on Tuesday, Raigarh Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena immediately constituted four police teams to trace the absconding accused and they were held at night, the official said.

“The exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, but preliminary investigation

suggests it could have been because of a love affair, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).

They will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board later in the day, he added.