Charred body recovered from shop in Gandhi Nagar

A charred body was recovered on Thursday from a garment shop in Gandhi Nagar area of Shahdara, which was gutted in a fire caused by the short circuit on Wednesday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, R Sathiyasundaram said that the burnt body was found on the second floor of the building where the fire broke out yesterday. The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination. An investigation in the matter has been initiated.

The deceased has been identified as Shahnawaj, 19, who is said to be the brother of one of the employees of the shop Aftab 32, resident of Noore Wali Gali, Khureji Khas.

Aftab, who works at Jai Ambe Garments, told the police that on the incident day, after closing the shop at around 5.15 pm, he went to the main road along with four other employees.

Later, when he came back to the street, he saw smoke coming out of the shop. He immediately informed the owner and went near the shutter of the shop. There he realized that his brother Shahnawaj was trapped inside and he was continuously knocking on the shutter for help.

Aftab along with others tried to break the locks and asked Shahnawaj to go upstairs. By the time they broke the lock, the fire had spread all over and they couldn’t find Shahnawaj there.

During the search, a charred body was recovered from the second floor of the building at around 8.30 am on Thursday.