Chandni Chowk BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal discusses civic issues

Chandni Chowk BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Thursday discussed civic issues of his parliamentary constituency during an extensive meeting with MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti.

In the meeting, which was also attended by 20 senior municipal officials, various issues related to the Delhi Municipal Corporation in Khandelwal’s parliamentary constituency were discussed in detail, and solutions were considered.

Seventeen BJP municipal councilors from the Lok Sabha constituency were also present at the meeting.

Advertisement

Khandelwal said the meeting with the top municipal officials was highly successful, where various problems of the people were highlighted by all the municipal councilors.

Key issues included encroachment on roads and footpaths, severe parking shortages in the area, the need for community buildings, the construction of baraat ghars in slums and JJ colonies, maintenance and beautification of municipal parks, creation of walking tracks in parks, activation of existing water connections in parks and installation of new connections, construction of new roads and repair of old roads.

Additionally, discussions were held on the construction of a Chhath Ghat, reduction of the highly increased rents of community centers to make them accessible to common people, the rapidly growing problem of stray animals, the menace of stray dogs, formation of a special police force for municipal tasks in consultation with the government, proper cleanliness arrangements in markets, adequate lighting in parks, appointment of maintenance staff for parks, and permanent disposal of scattered garbage at various places.

Khandelwal suggested that the corporation should map the facilities provided by the municipal corporation in his Lok Sabha constituency. He also emphasized that the Town Vending Committee should clearly define vending and non-vending zones, and it is essential to ensure adequate sports facilities in the area to promote sports.