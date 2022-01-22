Women get interest waiver on loans from Haryana Women Development Corporation Ltd

Haryana government has decided to waive off the interest of women beneficiaries who have taken loans from Haryana Women Development Corporation Ltd under the ‘One Time Settlement Scheme’.

Under this scheme, interest will be waived for those women beneficiaries who will pay the total outstanding principal amount as of March 31, 2019, in a single installment or in six installments till 1 June, 2022.

While giving this information on Friday, a spokesperson of the Corporation said that the benefit under ‘one-time settlement scheme’ would be given to women after the payment of the outstanding principal amount.

The benefit of this scheme can be availed till 1 June 2022. If the outstanding principal amount is paid in a single installment or in installments within six months, then the beneficiary women will be eligible to get a 100 percent rebate on interest.

He said that the benefit of the rebate would be given to the borrower at the time of payment of the last installment of the outstanding principal amount. Beneficiaries of this scheme can take another loan in the future only after a gap of at least one year, the spokesperson added.

He said this scheme shall be valid for six months and no claim shall be entertained after the expiry of the validity period of the scheme on any ground or on the pretext of any court case or arbitration.

All the women beneficiaries were called upon to take maximum benefit of this scheme. For more information in this regard, the headquarters of Haryana Women Development Corporation Ltd can be contacted.