Will eliminate corruption & mafia, set an example of honest governance: Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab’s Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the AAP government will set an example of honest governance in the country by eliminating corruption and mafia.

Campaigning in Assembly constituencies of Barnala and Mehal Kalan under ‘Mission Punjab 2022’, Mann said the AAP government will fill the treasury of Punjab by ending the loot and corruption in the administration and with that money, people will get good education and medical facilities, free electricity, water and other facilities.

He said the AAP government will completely eliminate the corruption spread in the governance system, sand mafia, cable mafia and drug mafia to make Punjab an example of honest governance in the country.

Mann said that the traditional parties are fighting for power and to save their corrupt families. “Nepotism based politics and corruption of these parties have destroyed Punjab. Our fight is to save Punjab, to save the future of the youth of Punjab. Our fight is to save the farmers from the corporate houses and to save the industries and the fleeing businessmen. We will save the farmers, youth and traders of Punjab. We will stop the brain drain of Punjab by providing the best higher education and adequate employment opportunities here in Punjab, “ he said.

Mann blamed previous governments for the poor condition of farmers and farming in the state and said the AAP government won’t let farmers suffer like Akali-Congress governments.

Appealing to the people, Mann said the government of the Aam Aadmi Party will be the government of the common people. In the AAP government, the problems of all sections of the people will be heard and they will be resolved, he said.