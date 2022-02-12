Will confiscate assets of chit fund companies, return money to people: Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab chief ministerial candidate and Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the AAP government will return the hard-earned money of people by confiscating assets of chit fund companies who have defrauded their customers.

Campaigning in the villages of his constituency Dhuri, Mann said with the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government, mafia rule in Punjab would be eradicated and people’s money would be refunded from the chit fund companies like Pearl and Crown.

He appealed to the people to bring new light to Punjab by electing the AAP government on 10 March. “New Sun will rise in Punjab on March 10th, which will illuminate every house. Corruption and the mafia will end. This Sun will bring new opportunities for youth. It will spread happiness in every corner of Punjab,” Mann said.

The AAP leader said Dhuri was to become the hub of the Punjab government and 20 February (day of voting) is an opportunity for the people to write a new destiny.

“The traditional political parties and leaders, who were given a chance to serve Punjab again and again, amassed wealth for their upcoming generations, but the common people became poor,” Mann said.

“Today young people are dying due to drugs and unemployment. We have to save these youngsters and Punjab. We’ll give them better education and employment opportunities to uplift their lives,” he added.

Mann promised the people that strict legal action would be taken against the chit fund companies which were looting hard-earned money of people. The assets of companies like Pearl and Crown will be confiscated and every penny of the common people will be refunded.

He said that due to incompetent governments, chit fund companies promise to double the money of their customers but run away with the money.

Mann said he would double the money of the common people by providing facilities like good education and treatment, cheap electricity, free water, monthly allowances for women and children, money would be saved in every household and people’s money would be doubled and tripled.