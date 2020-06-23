Moving into the next phase of unlocking, Punjab government on Tuesday allowed restaurants with ‘dine-in’ facility to serve food till 8 p.m. with 50 pe cent occupancy or 50 guests.

Under relaxed conditions for normal opening of restaurants, hotels and other hospitality services, restaurants would also be open to persons other than hotel guests but the timings for both the hotel guests as well as persons from outside would be till 8 p.m.

The bars in the hotels will, however, remain closed but liquor could be served in the rooms and restaurants, as permitted under the excise policy of the state.

Disclosing this today, an official spokesperson of Punjab government said the management of a hospitality service will have to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under which restaurants in hotels are allowed to serve food including buffet meals upto 50 per cent of their seating capacity or 50 guests, whichever is less.

He further informed that marriages, other social functions and ‘Open-Air’ parties in banquet halls, marriage palaces, hotels and open venues could be organised for upto 50 persons.

The number of guests exclusive of catering staff would not exceed 50 persons. The size of the banquet hall and venue for 50 persons will at least be 5,000 square feet based on the requirement of 10′ x10′ area for a person for the purpose of maintenance of adequate social distancing.

The spokesperson said bars would continue to remain closed in banquet halls/marriage palaces. However liquor could be served in the function as per the excise policy of the state.

District authorities have also been directed to ensure compliance of guidelines and other SOP depending upon the local situation. The district authorities could also impose additional restrictions as deemed necessary, he added.