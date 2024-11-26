Suspicious explosion rocks De’Orra restaurant in Chandigarh’s Sector 26

A suspicious explosion early Tuesday at De’Orra – Alehouse & Kitchen restaurant in Sector 26, Chandigarh, caused panic in the area.

The incident occurred at around 3:15 AM when the restaurant was closed. While no injuries were reported, the blast caused significant property damage, shattering the glass windows of the restaurant.

Speaking to a news agency, Pooran, an employee at De’Orra, described the scene: “We came out after hearing a loud explosion. The glass door shattered, and we immediately informed the police. Seven to eight workers were inside the restaurant at the time, but fortunately, no one was hurt.” He also noted that the restaurant’s CCTV system was not operational.

De’Orra is located close to Seville Bar and Lounge, owned by rapper Badshah, with just 30 meters separating the two establishments.

Upon receiving the information, Chandigarh Police, along with a bomb detection unit and forensic team, arrived at the scene to collect evidence and investigate the cause of the explosion. The probe in the matter is underway.