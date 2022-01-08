‘Surajkund International Craft Mela-2022’ postponed

The Haryana government has decided to reschedule the proposed ’35th Surajkund International Craft Mela-2022′ from 4 February to 20 February in view of the current situation of the Covid-19 Pandemic in the country.

Sharing more information on Friday, an official spokesperson said the state government has taken the above decision in view of the spread of the new variant of Omicron in the country, the announcement of the new date of the Mela will be decided later after taking into account the circumstances of the Pandemic.

He said that in view of the possibilities of increasing Covid-19 cases in February, it has been decided that the safety of citizens is the priority of the government, in such a situation, ’35th Surajkund International Craft Mela-2022′ will be organised later.