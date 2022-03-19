Surajkund Crafts Mela begins after 2 year gap

After a gap of two years, Haryana’s unique Surajkund Crafts Mela (fair), showcasing the richness and diversity of the handicrafts, handlooms, and cultural heritage of India since 1987, began on Saturday.

An official spokesperson said visitors can book the Mela entry and parking tickets through Paytm Insider and on Haryana Tourism’s website, to help visitors easily enter Mela premises without the hassles of long queues.

Besides this, a virtual tour and craftsperson information is made available through an App on the website www.surajkundmelaauthority.com.

A 50 percent rebate on the entry tickets is being given to Divyangjan, senior citizens serving defense personnel, and ex-servicemen. Special buses will run from various points to carry passengers from the surrounding areas to the fair site, the spokesperson said.

An annual feature since 1987, the Surajkund Crafts Mela was not organised for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2022 comes with a promise of a bigger event with renewed energy,” the spokesperson said.

Jointly hosted by the Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism in collaboration with the Union ministries of tourism, textiles, culture, external affairs, and government of Haryana, this handicraft festival occupies a place of pride and prominence on the international tourism calendar.

As the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is the ‘Theme State’ of the 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2022, hence replicas of Vaishno Devi temple, Amarnath temple, Apna Ghar representing architecture from Kashmir, live demonstration of House Boat and Commemorative gate ‘Mubarak Mandi– Jammu’ would remain the main attractions.

Also, hundreds of artists from J&K will perform different folk arts and dances. From traditional dances, art forms to exquisite crafts, a bouquet of heritage and culture from J&K would remain the key highlight of this Mela showcasing unique culture and rich heritage through various art forms and handicrafts from the state.

Through this Mela, thousands of craftspersons coming across India not only get a golden platform to showcase their art and products to a wider audience, but this Mela also plays a pivotal role in reviving the heritage crafts of India.

Surajkund Crafts Mela was upgraded to an international level in the year 2013. In 2020, more than 30 countries from Europe, Africa, and Asia participated in the Mela, while this year More than 30 countries will be a part of the Mela, which includes the Partner Nation – Uzbekistan.

Besides this, there will be participation from Latin American Countries, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Namibia, Sudan, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Senegal, Angola, Ghana, Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Iran, Maldives and many more.