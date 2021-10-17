Super-100 Programme: 26 Haryana govt school students clear JEE advanced

As many as 26 students of Haryana have successfully bagged seats in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) by clearing JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advanced examination this year after taking coaching under the Haryana government’s special programme “Super-100”.

The Super 100 programme was initiated by the Haryana government in 2018 to provide admission to the meritorious students of the state government schools in major higher educational institutions of the country.

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, will facilitate such meritorious students at the state level function which is scheduled to be held on 22 October 2021 in Panchkula.

A spokesperson of the education department said in the session 2019-21, training has been completed by 119 students in Rewari and Panchkula centres for the non-medical stream.

During the JEE (main) examination, 54 students had qualified for the advanced test, out of which the result of JEE advanced was released by IIT Kharagpur on Friday, in which 26 students of the State have confirmed their seats.

In this programme, 10 students from the scheduled caste (SC) category have secured their place in IIT and Sushil Kumar from Ambala has an All India Rank (AIR) of 192 in the SC category. In the other backward class (OBC) category, eight students have qualified. At the same time, eight students of the general category have also achieved this position.

The spokesperson said that in view of the success of the programme, the CM had directed to increase the number of centres of Super-100 programme to four last year so that maximum students of the State could draw the benefit.

Apart from this, for the empowerment of the Super-100 programme by the education department, the Buniyaad programme has also been started with the aim of involving talented students from class IX onwards, in which students are prepared for the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) and other scholarships.

The spokesperson said but under the Super-100 programme, it will serve as a strong foundation in the preparation of JEE and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations. For this, 22 centres have been set up at the district level. For the admission of these students in IITs, arrangements have also been made by the department to provide mentors who will provide all possible assistance to the students for admission to new and remote institutes, counselling fees and on reaching support.

The spokesperson said under the Super 100 programme, a test is conducted for the students who passed Class X with more than 80 per cent marks from government schools and special coaching facilities are made available in Rewari and Panchkula to prepare for JEE and NEET exams through a special screening process.

In this, the cost of lodging, food, stationery, transport, mock tests etc. is being borne by the Government. Coaching is being provided by Vikalp Foundation in Rewari and ACE and Allen Tutorials in Panchkula.