Spread a message of peace rather than asking Sikhs to keep licensed modern weapons: Mann to Akal Takht Jathedar

The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday urged Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh to spread a message of peace, harmony, and brotherhood in society rather than asking Sikhs to keep licensed modern weapons.

In a statement issued today, the CM took strong exception to the statement of Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh that every Sikh should possess modern weapons.

He said that we are living in a civilised society where the country is governed through the rule of law. Bhagwant Mann said that weapons don’t have any place in congenial and harmonious society.

Pointing out further, Mann said that Jathedar Akal Takht should focus on spreading the message of Gurbani which envisages ‘sarbat da bhlaa’ (welfare of one and all).

He said that Jathedar should focus on disseminating this divine message of well being of all in each and every household. Bhagwant Mann further appealed to the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht to focus on this noble cause rather than asking the Sikhs to get licensed modern weapons.

The CM said it is the need of the hour to ensure that the hard-earned peace of the state is maintained at every cost.

He said that already forces inimical to peace and harmony in the state are trying to disturb its peace adding that weapons in every household can further pose serious challenges to the state’s peaceful atmosphere.

Reiterating his government’s firm commitment to ensure amity and harmony across the state, Mann said that the state government is duty-bound to maintain law and order at every cost.