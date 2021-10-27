Special Punjab Assembly session on 8 November to oppose Centre’s decision on BSF jurisdiction

The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved summoning of the 16th Special Session of 15th Punjab Assembly on 8 November to oppose Centre’s notification extending the jurisdiction of Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 kilometres (km) to 50 km along the international border besides repealing the three black farm laws.

This decision has been taken in light of the consensus emerged in the All Party Meeting held at Chandigarh on 25 October where it was unanimously decided to convene a special session of Assembly in this regard. This decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here at Circuit House this morning.

In another decision, the Cabinet also gave approval to the Punjab Anti Red Tape Rules, 2021 framed by the Governance Reforms and Public Grievances department to carry out the purposes of the Punjab Anti Red Tape Act, 2021, which was notified and came into effect on April 6, 2021.

The Act will be applicable to all departments and their attached or subordinate offices including all units of local self-government, boards, corporations, public sector enterprises, societies, trusts, commissions or autonomous bodies established or constituted by an Act of the State Legislature or whose expenditure is met from the Consolidated Fund of the State.

An official spokesperson said it will also ensure that all the aforesaid entities would simplify their process to reduce the burden of compliance by at least 50 per cent within a period of six months of the commencement of this Act. Likewise, the Act would also provide for disciplinary as well as financial penalties against erring official for violations committed under this Act.