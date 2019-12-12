Six Haryana policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended following a complaint of misbehaviour with cow vigilantes in Karnal on 1 December.

The superintendent of police (SP), Karnal, Surinder Bhoria on Thursday said the cow vigilantes had alleged that the six policemen, including three constables, had misbehaved with them. The policemen too had accused the vigilantes of creating obstructions in discharge of their official duties, he said.

The SP said an inquiry had been marked and a deputy SP rank officer had been asked to give a report within next two to three days. “Till the inquiry is complete and entire picture becomes clear, the six policemen shall remain suspended. Further action in the matter will depend on the outcome of the inquiry report,” Bhoria said over the phone.

Some reports said the cow vigilantes had accused the six policemen of assault and helping cow smugglers. Cow vigilantes had earlier on Wednesday held a protest to demand action against the concerned policemen. They had alleged the police team was giving protection to cow smugglers and felicitating their passage from Rohtak through Karnal.

They alleged when an effort was made to stop the truck, allegedly escorted by policemen, used for smuggling, four cow vigilantes were picked up by the police and booked on charges of obstructions in discharge of their official duties.

Meanwhile, Haryana home minister Anil Vij today said he has been receiving 500 to 600 complaints per day, which are mostly related to the police department. Therefore, information about number of pending FIRs and their pending time period has been sought from all the districts.

On receipt of the report, strict action will be taken against the employees or officers concerned after examining the reasons for the delay in investigation, the minister said.

Vij said information related to this can be given by any citizen of the state personally to him. The government is taking concrete steps at every level to break the drug chain in the state, the home minister asserted.

He said to further improve law and order in the state, recruitment will be carried out in the police department soon. For this, directions have been given to make a fresh assessment of the manpower requirement in the police force.

Vij said that a full review is being done in this regard and appropriate steps will be taken as soon as the report is received.