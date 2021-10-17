Singhu Border Murder: Punjab deputy CM seeks inquiry by a sitting judge

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday, demanded an inquiry from the sitting judge to find out the actual causes of the incident in which a 35-year-old scheduled caste (SC) man from Punjab was murdered at the farmers’ protest site near the Delhi border.

“This is a very sensitive issue, which is related to the religious beliefs of the people and on the other hand associated with the farmers who had been peacefully protesting for almost a year against the draconian farm laws of the Central government,” Randhawa said.

“At this crucial juncture, it was very important to identify anti-social elements inciting religious sentiments and defaming the farmers’ agitation as these kinds of desperate attempts aimed to sabotage this most peaceful and well-disciplined agitation were already being made by some disgruntled elements,” he added.

Being a home minister of the state, the deputy CM said the Haryana government, as well as the police, could not disassociate itself from this incident as the responsibility of maintaining law and order lies with the concerned state government.

Stressing upon the need to be vigilant and ensure strict monitoring by Haryana Police, Randhawa also pointed out that strict security arrangements were not made where a large number of people were gathered and religious scriptures were adorned.