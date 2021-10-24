Sidhu’s charge against Capt is Cong’s admission of role in framing farm laws: SAD

With Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu accused former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh of being the architect of the three central farm laws, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday said the ruling Congress in Punjab has accepted that it was behind the framing of three controversial farm laws against which farmers of the country were protesting since more than a year.

In a statement, the SAD spokesman NK Sharma said the tweet of Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu has brought the cat out of the bag.

He said former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was the brain behind the framing of these laws and on his behalf finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal used to attend meetings of the committee of Chief Ministers which framed ordinances which were later converted into three laws.

Sharma said now when the Punjab Congress chief has himself admitted that Congress was behind the framing of laws, it should tender an apology to farmers of the country for misleading them.

He said that it has been proved that Congress was guilty of an act for which it continued to blame others.

Sharma said that people of the country, particularly farmers of Punjab, will never forgive the Congress party for framing these laws. He said that these laws have the intention to destroy agriculture and later hand over entire businesses to Corporate houses. He said that never in the history of Independent India, such a conspiracy was hatched against food growers of the country.

Sidhu on Thursday termed the former CM the architect of the three central farm laws. “The architect of three black laws, who brought Ambani to Punjab’s ‘kisani’, who destroyed Punjab’s farmers, small traders, and labour for benefitting one or two big corporates,” Sidhu tweeted.

Hitting back at Sidhu, Amarinder said: “It is obvious you are clueless about Punjab and its farmers’ interests. You clearly don’t know the difference between diversification and what the farm laws are all about. And yet you dream of leading Punjab. How dreadful if that ever happens.” He said Sidhu is trying to link his 15-year-old crop diversification initiative with the farm laws.