Sidhu resigned after being left out of the Punjab CM’s post: BJP

The facade of moral high ground of Navjot Singh Sidhu has been exposed as the entire country has witnessed the politics of greed practised by the Punjab Congress president, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state president Ashwani Sharma said on Friday.

Addressing a Press conference, Sharma said Sidhu’s resignation was a desperate attempt to bring the “Gandhi’s“ to tow his political line. “ He is feeling left out as he was not made the Chief Minister of the state,” said Sharma.

He said Congress is crumbling in the country due to the remote control style of functioning and Sidhu did not resign as claimed by him over appointment of certain people. “Sidhu resigned because Charanjit Singh Channi was made the Chief Minister and his entire game plan got scuttled,” said Sharma.

He said the BJP on coming to power in Punjab will give electricity at reasonable rates and there would be no power cuts. The state will be rejuvenated by an economic policy which will take all segments of society together.

“Specifically farmers’ income will be doubled as always advocated by the BJP. The health system is in shambles and our children are not getting quality education. We will work round the clock to improve these core issues,’ he said.