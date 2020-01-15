The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday urged Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore to direct the Congress government to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry to probe the nexus between Ministers, Congress leaders, and officials in the alleged Rs 4100 Crore power scams which had occurred in the state recently.

A high-level delegation of the SAD which was led by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, also urged the governor to direct the state government to dismiss all ministers and officials who had dealt with relevant files which had caused a Rs 4100 Crore loss to the state.

While demanding sealing of the relevant files to ensure they were not tampered, the SAD delegation urged the governor to ask the government to pay the additional power tariff hike due to the scams from the treasury instead of charging the people for the same. The delegation said the additional burden should be realized from those found guilty after due inquiry.

Briefing the Governor, the SAD President said in both the power scams the State had suffered a loss of Rs 4100 Crore due to willful connivance and large scale corruption by Congress leaders, ministers, high officials and private sector companies. Badal said the State had deliberately lost important cases in the court and Tribunal after hefty amounts had been taken by certain persons from private companies. He said this was achieved by concealing important information from the courts and misrepresenting facts to benefit private players.

Giving further details, delegation members Balwinder Singh Bhundur and Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra said in the case of coal washing charges which the state had lost forcing it to pay Rs 1400 crore immediately and Rs 1100 Crore soon, the erstwhile SAD-BJP government had clarified to the Rajpura thermal plant management that washing of coal was to be arranged by the successful bidder. The leaders said once contractual obligations started the private player started claiming costs of washing coal which were rejected. “These claims were even rejected at the level of Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) and even the Central Authority Appellate Tribunal for Electricity during SAD-BJP tenure”.

They said however after the Congress government came into being it adopted a dishonest approach in the Supreme Court stating falsely that there was no methodology to measure the calorific value of coal at the project site.

Stating that underhand deals executed by state players were the real reason for the recent power hikes, the SAD president said the consumer had been burdened by an additional Rs 22,000 Crore in the last three years of Congress tenure.