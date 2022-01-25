Sacrilege Bid: BJP alleges law & order collapse in Punjab, demands Central forces

After an alleged sacrilege bid at the historic Kali Mata temple in Patiala, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday demanded a red alert in Punjab as, he said, the law and order situation has completely collapsed in the Congress-ruled state.

Chugh said anti-national and disruptive forces were very active in Punjab and have been trying to create a violent situation.

He said recent incidents in which sacrilege attempt was made in the Golden Temple, Amritsar, bomb blast in Ludhiana and recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Gin the border districts of Pathankot and Amritsar indicated that the Congress government led by Charanjit Singh Channi has failed completely to maintain law and order.

While reiterating his demand for a white paper of law and order situation in Punjab, Chugh said in view of the forthcoming elections in the state the Central security forces should be deployed so that a sense of security could be instilled among the people.

Chugh expressed fear that anti-national forces might become more active in days to come because of strong links of the Congress leaders with the Pakistan agencies. “We have already seen Navjot Sidhu acting as a Pakistan mole in the state”, Chugh added. A 23-year-old was arrested Monday for an alleged sacrilege bid at the historic Kali Mata temple in Patiala.