Rs 6.5 Cr properties owned by drug peddler attached in Haryana

Haryana Police has attached properties owned by a drug peddler and his family members, worth over Rs 6.5 Crore in Kurukshetra district.

Sharing the information on Friday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the competent authority on 1 November, 2021 has ordered to attach properties registered in the name of accused Roshan Lal, a resident of Dhantori, Kurukshetra and his family members.

The authority had ordered to attach 130-kanal 105-marla farm land worth Rs 4.96 Crore and six separate bank accounts with funds over Rs 1.60 Crore in the name of the accused and his family members. The police had requested the competent authority to attach illegal assets worth about Rs 10 Crore. Out of which, the authority had passed an order to attach ill-gotten property worth over Rs 6.5 Crore.

A total of four cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered against accused Roshan Lal in Thansear and Shahabad police stations in Kurukshetra as well as in Punjab.

He along with two others was arrested in October 2020 after the police had recovered 10.38 quintals of doda post ( leftover of opium poppy) and 34 kilogram ganja patti (cannabis leaves) within the jurisdiction of Thanesar police station. In addition, his son is also facing two cases under the NDPS Act. The cases registered against the accused are pending in the court.

In October 2021, police also attached assets of a drug smuggler of Kurukshetra and his family members valued at Rs 7.5 crore on the orders of the competent authority.

Eleven cases under NDPS Act were registered against him. Under the massive crackdown launched against drug peddlers, Haryana Police under a more focused and targeted approach, has now started the process of attaching the properties of drug mafias who are playing with the lives of the innocent youth.

This action will also send a strong message among drug peddlers that their property can be confiscated if they still do not refrain themselves from this illegal trade. In addition, seizure of properties will also break the backbone of illegal drug trade and will act as a deterrent, he added.