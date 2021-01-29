The number of road accidents in Haryana went down by 13.82 per cent in 2020 as compared to the number of such mishaps reported in 2019.

With 9,431 road accidents in 2020, the average number of accidents reported daily came down to 26 as compared to about 30 cases of mishaps were reported everyday in 2019. The number of people who died also dropped by 10.87 per cent while injuries to persons also saw a dip of 18.19 per cent.

Giving this information on Thursday, Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, Manoj Yadava said the reduction in road mishaps and casualties is a result of better traffic management, enhanced safety measures, improved enforcement of traffic regulations together with continuous awareness drive about road and traffic safety.

However, the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19 also contributed to a significant dip in accidents. Sharing the official data, he said that the number of road mishaps in 2020 came down to 9,431 from 10,944 in 2019, showing a fall of 1,513 cases. In terms of fatalities in road accidents, 4,507 people died last year compared to 5,057 in the same period in 2019, a drop of 550 cases.

The DGP said incidents of injuries to people also saw a decline of 1,703 cases. In total, 7,659 cases of injuries to persons were reported in 2020 as compared to 9,362 in 2019. Giving highest priority to saving the lives of people, he said that police have provided 84 ambulances, 40 big cranes and 22 small/medium cranes in all districts for immediate firstaid to the accident victims and removal of such vehicles. In addition, 45 Traffic Assistance Booths have also been set up every 10- km along National Highways to provide help to the accident victims.