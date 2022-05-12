Rajya Sabha election in Punjab on June 10

With the term of two members of the Rajya Sabha elected from Punjab due to expire in July 2022, Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule of the Rajya Sabha elections for two seats from Punjab.

The term of office of Rajya Sabha members including Ambika Soni and Balwinder Singh elected from Punjab is due to expire on their retirement on 4 July.

Punjab chief electoral officer Dr. S Karuna Raju on Thursday said according to the schedule, the issue of the notification is on 24 May and the last date for making nominations would be 31 May.

The scrutiny of nominations would be done on 1 June. The last date of withdrawal of candidature has been fixed for 3 June.

Raju said the date for polling has been fixed for 10 June from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The counting will also be held on the same day at 5 p.m. The election will be completed before 13 June, he added.