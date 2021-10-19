Punjab’s good days are about to begin with AAP govt in state: Kejriwal to voters in IVR calls

Months ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AA) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is promising state’s voters “changaa samaa shuru hon wala hai” (good days are going to come soon).

In a one minute 12 seconds interactive voice response (IVR) call to the cell phone users in Punjab, AAP claims Kejriwal has been able to reach over one crore Punjabis in their own language, Punjabi.

After introducing himself as Delhi CM, in the IVR call, Kejriwal is heard referring to the Punjab Assembly polls and claiming the AAP is set to form the next government in the state.

After that, Kejriwal says as it is the case in Delhi, Punjabis will get free power along with 24-hour supply, free medical treatment and many more schemes are being formulated for the state.

“Hun Punjab da changaa samaa shuru hon wala hai; bas tuhada sath chahida hai. (Now Punjab’s good times are about to begin and we only need your support),” Kejriwal is heard speaking in Punjabi language on interactive voice response (IVR) call.

AAP Punjab state president and Member of Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh said in view of the 2022 Assembly elections, Kejriwal is getting in touch with the people of Punjab directly on the phone.

“Kejriwal has so far been able to reach over one crore Punjabis with his message in good Punjabi and the campaign to communicate directly through the phone is still on,” they said in a joint statement on Monday.

Mann and Singh informed that direct contact with the people of Punjab by Kejriwal through IVR call over phone was started on 8 October. Till last Sunday, 17 October, Kejriwal, reached about 1.38 Crore Punjabis.

The AAP leaders said this way, Kejriwal has not only given assurance of forming the AAP government in Punjab in 2022 but have also told about the concrete and visionary plans being made for the prosperity and progress of Punjab.

Mann said Kejriwal believes in the ‘politics of work’ which shows more work by speaking less. Jarnail Singh said the people, frustrated and broken by the false promises and looting government of the Congress and the Badals-BJP, are considering the AAP as the only hope, which can solve the problems of the people and of Punjab.