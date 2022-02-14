Punjab Polls : Opponent parties colluding to defeat AAP, says Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of colluding to defeat AAP in the Punjab Assembly polls.

Addressing a party rally in Amritsar, Kejriwal said all the traditional parties are in connivance to defeat the AAP.

“Together they are abusing me and our chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann and conspiring against us. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi only attacks me and Bhagwant Mann, but he does not speak anything against Sukhbir Badal and BJP. Sukhbir Badal also abuses me and Mann, but does not say anything to his old allies BJP and Congress. Yesterday Priyanka Gandhi and Amit Shah were also attacking us in their rallies,” he said.

“Together they all want to somehow prevent the AAP from forming a government in Punjab. Actually these people have gathered not to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party but to defeat Punjab. The way these people have been looting Punjab for the last 70 years, they want to loot in the same way in future also. They are afraid that if the AAP government is formed in Punjab, then their loot business will stop forever,” Kejriwal added.

The Delhi Chief Minister said his party’s aim is to fix the education and medical system of Punjab, to improve the condition of electricity, water and agriculture.

“We want to get the youth out of the clutches of drugs and give them good education and employment. We want to give the strictest punishment to all the culprits and masterminds of all the sacrilege cases, so that no one dares to commit such crime again. On the other hand, the only target of the Congress, BJP and Akali Dal is to defeat the AAP,” he added.

Kejriwal appealed to the people to be aware of the distribution of liquor and money just before the elections.

“Don’t put your future at stake in the pursuit of little money and alcohol. Before voting on Feb 20th, think about the future of your children,” he said, adding that in the last 70 years, the Congress, Akali Dal and BJP fooled people to get votes.