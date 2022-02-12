Punjab Polls : Mrs Kejriwal campaigns for ‘brother-in-law’ Bhagwant Mann in Dhuri

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal campaigned in Dhuri constituency on Friday for AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann.

Sunita appealed to the people of Dhuri town to press the broom ‘Jharoo’ button on 20 February and make Mann win for the prosperity of Punjab and the development of their town. She was accompanied by her daughter Harshita Kejriwal, Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur, and sister Manpreet Kaur, who also sought votes for Mann.

While addressing the people of Dhuri, Sunita said, “Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that dreams for the progress of every family. Every person should have access to free clean drinking water, electricity, education, and better health facilities that the AAP government can only fulfill,”.

She said her husband Kejriwal does not only promise to provide free education, better treatment and other essential facilities but gives a guarantee. “The way

Arvind Kejriwal implemented guarantees in Delhi, similarly, all guarantees will be implemented in Punjab,” Sunita said.

She further said that Kejriwal has given a guarantee of 1000 rupees per month to every woman in Punjab, and they will receive that money if the AAP government is formed. The money can be spent by women anywhere they wish, girl students can spend on their education and mothers can also give to their daughters as a token of love.

Lauding Mann, Sunita said, “Bhagwant is the only Member of Parliament who has been raising the issue of farmers of Punjab in Parliament for a long time. He loves Punjab and knows how to take Punjab towards progress. That’s why I have come to seek votes for Bhagwant Mann.”

Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party is concerned about children’s future and thinks about how to give every child a chance to study and grow. Today the children of Punjab need good schools, colleges, and hospitals. Harshita said that she wants every daughter of Punjab to be educated and bring laurels to the country.