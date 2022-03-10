Punjab Polls: 23% voters shift to AAP, Cong, SAD vote percentage drops

Aam Aadmi Party’s performance in Punjab has been boosted by a shift of over 23 per cent voters to the party in 2022 Assembly polls even as the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal suffered a drop of over 15 per cent and 7.9 per cent respectively.

AAP was leading in 89 seats with a vote share of 42.2 per cent as compared to 23.7 votes in 2017 when the party won 20 seats. The Congress was leading in 14 seats garnering 23.3 per cent of total votes as compared to 38.5 per cent votes polled by the party in 2017 Assembly polls when it won 77 of 117 seats.

The SAD suffered further slide in its vote share with the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party garnering 17.73 per cent votes as compared to 25.2 per cent votes in 2017 Assembly polls.

In most of the Assembly constituencies in this election, AAP candidates were leading against their nearly rivals by big margins and many of the constituencies saw party candidates garner over 50 per cent votes.

It’s clear from the trends, voters have voted for a change in favor of AAP and it’s new brand of politics. As Punjab is witnessing a Tsunami in favor of the Aam Aadmi Party, the Assembly polls have become a one-sided contest.

AAP’s dominance, resulting from Punjab’s desire for badlaav (chnage), can be gauged from the fact the party was heading to a landslide victory by leading in 87 of 117 seats. While the Congress is way behind with 14 seats and Shiromani Akali Dal was leading only in nine seats.

The wave in AAP favor was apparently resulting in humiliating defeats to most stalwarts in Punjab politics with the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of Congress trailing both from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur to AAP candidates.

Former CM, Parkash Singh Badal of SAD was also trailing from Lambi constituency to AAP.

Former CM, Captain Amarinder Singh, was also trailing in the counting of votes from Patiala Urban to the AAP candidate. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was also trailing from Amritsar East to AAP. Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann was leading from Dhuri and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was also trailing from Jalalabad constituency .

Many ministers in the Congress government Razia Sultana in Malerkotla assembly constituency, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in Nabha (reserved) constituency, Randeep Singh Nabha in Amloh constituency and Manpreet Singh Badal in Bathinda constituency were trailing mostly to AAP candidates.