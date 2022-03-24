Punjab Poll Debacle: 12-member panel to suggest major changes in SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday decided to form a 12-member committee to suggest major changes in the Sukhbir Badal-led party in view of its poor results of the recent Punjab Assembly elections.

This announcement was made by the SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Chandigarh today. The members of this committee include Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Charanjit Singh Atwal, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Sikander Singh Maluka, Hira Singh Gabria, Gulzar Singh Ranike,Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Janmeja Singh Sekhon and Surjit Singh Rakhra.

The SAD’s senior vice president and spokesperson Dr Cheema said first the issue of Assembly elections was first discussed in detail in the core committee, then meetings were held with the district unit chiefs, all the Assembly candidates of the party, members of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, youth wing and student wing.

“In these meetings it came to light that a high level committee should be constituted to make major changes in the party from time to time and to look into the whole issue. This committee will coordinate at all levels and submit a detailed report to the core committee of the party where major decisions will be taken as per the opinion of the committee,” he added.

In the recent Punjab Assembly polls, the SAD recorded its worst performance by winning three seats in the 117-member Assembly.

The party’s vote percentage also went down to 18.38 per cent in these polls as compared to 25.2 per cent votes in 2017 Assembly polls.

Party’s top leaders including SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and five-time former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal also lost the Assembly poll to Aam Aadmi Party candidates. The AAP won the poll by winning 92 seats while the Congress won 18 seats.