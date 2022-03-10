Punjab Poll: Capt congratulates Mann, says Punjab rejected Cong’s communal & divisive politics

Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he has accepted the verdict of the people with all humility as democracy triumphed.

The Punjab Lok Congress chief also congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party and its Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Singh Mann for an emphatic victory in the elections.

He lost to AAP’s Ajit Pal Singh Kohli from Patiala constituency by a margin of over 20,000 votes.

Amarinder said, while winning and losing is the natural outcome of elections, at the end it was a victory of democracy in Punjab.

He congratulated Punjabis for rising above caste, sectarian and communal considerations and voting above any divisive lines. The Punjabis have shown the true spirit of Punjabiyat and shown the way to the country, he remarked.

The former CM said, people of Punjab have also rejected the communal and divisive politics of the Congress party in Punjab by first rejecting one leader as Chief Minister for being a Hindu and then trying to play the caste factor.

Expressing his heartiest congratulations to Mann and wishing him good luck to lead the state, Capt Amarinder said, the focus of the new government should be to protect Punjab’s future.