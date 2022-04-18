Punjab Police busts Pak-based terror module, 3 held

Punjab Police on Monday claimed to have busting a Pak-based terror module with the arrest of its three operatives.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra said the module, run by gangster Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, was involved in the hand grenade attack at the Nawanshahr office of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA).

On 7 November 2021, some unknown persons had hurled a hand grenade at CIA Office Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar) at about 11.55 p.m. with the intention to kill the police officials. However, police officials present in the CIA office had escaped unhurt.

Those arrested have been identified as Manish Kumar alias Mani alias Baba, a resident of village Bains in Nawanshahr, Ramandeep Singh alias Jakhu of village Atta in Goraya in District Jalandhar and Pardeep Singh alias Bhatti of village Sahlon in SBS Nagar. The police have also recovered one live hand grenade from the possession of accused persons.

The DGP, Bhawra, said after extensive and sustained investigation, the counter-intelligence wing and the SBS Nagar police have managed to arrest three accused persons involved in this attack.

During interrogation, Ramandeep confessed that he along with Manish had thrown the hand grenade at the Nawanshahr CIA Office on the directions of Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, said the DGP, while adding that Ramandeep had picked-up two hand grenades from the location at Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road as guided by Rinda.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SBS Nagar, Sandeep Kumar said that, while one hand-grenade was used for the attack in Nawanshahr, another live P-80 Hand Grenade, similar to the one used to carry out the attack, was recovered on the disclosure of Ramandeep. Harvinder alias Rinda struck a deal with Ramandeep for Rs Four lakh to carry out this attack, he added.

Rinda, a notorious gangster active in Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra and Haryana is a history-sheeter and wanted by the Punjab Police in heinous crimes including murder, contract killing, robbery, extortion and snatching.