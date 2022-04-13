Punjab orders private schools to display list of shops selling books, uniform

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the state education department on Tuesday ordered the private schools to immediately display a list of a minimum of three books and uniform shops in towns and 20 in cities to be shared with the district education officers (DEOs).

This move is aimed at allowing the parents to have the option for buying books from any prescribed shops in the vicinity of their place of residence.

“Earlier the parents of students were unduly harassed by the school management to buy books from a particular shop. The Chief Minister has already categorically ordered the private schools not to force the parents to buy books and uniforms from any specific shop,” an official spokesperson said.

Chairing a meeting to review the position in this regard, the education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer directed the DEOs to form inspection teams for ensuring strict compliance of these orders.

“These teams will verify the list of shops by conducting random inspections and any violations found would be strictly dealt with, revealed the Minister while personally monitoring the complaints,” he said.

The minister further ordered the district regulatory bodies headed by the deputy commissioners to pro-actively act on complaints against private schools.

Hayar further said that it has been brought to his notice that despite strict instructions from the CM, few private schools were still grossly violating these orders.

He said such defaulter schools would soon face stern action for flouting these directions and asked them to comply with these orders in the letter and spirit.