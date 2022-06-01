Punjab minister orders FIR over irregularities in spending money received from Shamlat Land sold for AKDIC project

On finding irregularities and embezzlement of funds worth crores received from the sale of Panchayat lands for Amritsar- Delhi- Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKDIC), rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday ordered the registration of a first information report (FIR) against various panchayat members and department officials involved in the matter.

According to the information, irregularities have been detected in spending the amount received from Shamlat Land (and is owned by the village panchayat) for the AKDIC project by the gram panchayats of Block Shambhu Kalan including Sehra, Sehri, Akdi, Pabra and Takhtu Majra gram panchayat.

The minister also ordered impounding the passports of the persons found guilty in this investigation to ensure that none of the accused could flee abroad to escape inquiry. Further, the minister said that their properties should also be attached to the case so that the embezzlement money can be recovered from them.

Dhaliwal said the development works carried out by the Panchayat Samiti Shambhu Kalan were examined by a committee of four senior officers of the department. The probe has found that under this project, 1104 acres of land belonging to five-gram panchayats of Block Shambhu Kalan of District Patiala was purchased by Punjab Housing and Urban Development Authority (PUDA) in the year 2020 for Rs 285 Crore.

According to the inquiry conducted by the departmental committee, a colossal amount received in lieu of the land was directly transferred to the HDFC bank accounts of the respective gram panchayats. The inquiry found that a major chunk of the amount received was misused by the respective panchayats in connivance with officers and employees on the works in disregard of the directions and rules made by the department.

The probe said these gram panchayats had violated the norms of the department like the amount was not fixed deposit, administrative and technical approval of the works had not been sought, which were mandatory as per the rules and some other important norms set by the department were also violated.

The inquiry report also points out that unnecessary work was done, work was given to specific firms and the material was also purchased from selected firms again and again. Some works were just shown on paper and money was withdrawn.

According to the technical investigation team of the Committee, there has been large-scale embezzlement amounting to Rs 22.21 Crore had been done while carrying out developmental works by these gram panchayats. Meanwhile, the minister has ordered the registration of an FIR against these erring officials at once while directing the department to recover the scammed amount from the accused.