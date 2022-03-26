Punjab mining minister for demarcating mining sites, makes SSPs responsible for illegal mining

Punjab mines and geology minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday shot a letter to all the deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to prevent illegal mining in the state.

In the letter to deputy commissioners, the minister said “As the Punjab government is against illegal mining, it has come to my notice that illegal mining is going on in many districts of the state. Therefore, you are directed to get the information from the mining officer of your district and to demarcate the allotted quarries by putting up a flag so that it may be clear that mining is to be done from these sites only.”

The SSPs have been asked that it has been written to the deputy commissioners for flagging of allotted quarries in each district so that illegal mining can be stopped immediately. “But even then, if a case of illegal mining comes to light, it will be the sole responsibility of the SSP concerned. All the deputy commissioners and SSPs were asked for strict compliance with the instructions.

After assuming the charge while chairing the meeting of the mining department, Bains instructed the officials to mark all the legal sites across the state to check the illegal mining, saying that by plugging illegal mining, there will be a major boost in the state’s exchequer.