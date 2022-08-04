Punjab govt waives outstanding power bills of domestic consumers till 31 Dec

The Punjab government has waived outstanding electricity bills of all domestic category consumers till 31 December, 2021. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has issued a notification in this regard.

Announcing an amnesty for defaulting domestic electricity consumers power minister Harbhajan Singh said the outstanding electricity bills till 31 December 2021 of those who have not paid their dues till 30 June, 2022, have been waived.

The minister said those disconnected power connections, which are not possible to restore, will be issued again by PSPCL on the request of the applicant. He also informed the charges incurred for the new domestic electricity connection, which are to be paid by the electricity consumers, will also be reimbursed by the Punjab government to PSPCL.

All other consumers like government hospitals, dispensaries, places of worship, government sports institutes, military rest houses, government aided educational institutes and attached hostels etc. will not be covered under this amnesty scheme, Singh said.

The Punjab government has been providing 300 units free electricity to all the eligible residents of the state every month as promised, the minister said, while adding that the state government will fulfil all poll promises and will continue to work in public interest.