Punjab govt to organise International Punjabi Olympiad to promote language

In order to promote the Punjabi language on a global scale, the Punjab government has decided to organise the International Punjabi Language Olympiad.

Divulging the details, Punjab’s School Education and Language Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, highlighted the significance of Punjab as a region rich in culture, history, and politics within South Asia. He emphasised the global recognition of Punjab’s lifestyle, cuisine, Bhangra dance, and music. He also pointed out that Sikhism, Buddhism, and Sufism all originated in this region and later spread worldwide.

Minister Bains said that Punjabi people have settled in various countries in search of better employment opportunities. However, their subsequent generations may not be fully proficient in the Punjabi language. To address this, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s government has decided to conduct the International Punjabi Language Olympiad to encourage children to learn the Punjabi language.

Mr. Bains revealed that the Olympiad will take place online on December 9 and 10, 2023. It will consist of 50 objective-type questions to be solved within 40 minutes, carrying a total of 50 marks. Students up to the age of 17 who are studying in the eighth and ninth standard are eligible to participate in this Olympiad. Apart from the students from India, children from United States, Australia, Europe, and other locations are welcome to take part. The Olympiad will be conducted in six different time zones, each lasting for 2 hours.

Meanwhile, interested participants can register for this Olympiad on the Punjab School Education Board website, with the registration process already underway.