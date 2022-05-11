Punjab govt to set up single window in every district for speedy clearances to industrialists: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the state government will set up a single-window in every district to ensure speedy clearances to industrialists.

During an interactive meeting with the industrial tycoons today, the CM said these single windows will enable the industrialists to get clearances for their projects in a prompt, smooth, and hassle-free manner.

He said the process of single windows in every district will enable the industrialists to get clearances without running pillar to post in several offices thereby saving a lot of time, money, and energy. Mann said the state government is duty-bound to facilitate the investors in a big way.

Showcasing Punjab as the most favourable investment destination, the CM said the industrial friendly policies of the state government coupled with the hard-working and dedicated manpower is a rarest of rare combination which is needed for accelerating the pace of industrial growth.

He said the state government aims at making Punjab a front-runner state in industrial growth thereby propelling it into a high growth trajectory.

Mann said that ushering in an era of industrial growth will help in the progress of the state on one hand and the prosperity of its people on the other.

The CM said the state government is already roping in industrial tycoons from across the country to set up their ventures in the state. He said the Punjab government is committed to giving impetus to industrial growth in the state and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.

Mann said a boost to industrial growth will provide a win-win situation for both industrialists and the youth. The CM said that while industrialists will get a platform to expand, the industrial growth will also open new vistas of employment for the youth.

He said that this will help in reversing the trend of Punjabi youth going abroad in search of green pastures for their careers thereby checking the brain drain. “The day is not far when with your help Punjab will be transformed into a hub of industrial growth and employment opportunities” added Mann.