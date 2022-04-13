Punjab govt recovers Rs 28.97 Cr from bank accounts of deceased beneficiaries

The Punjab government has recovered Rs 28.97 Crore from bank accounts of deceased beneficiaries of various social security schemes.

While disclosing this on Tuesday, Punjab social security, women, and child development minister Dr. Baljit Kaur said, “After assuming the charge of the office, she had directed the officials of the department to thoroughly review all the schemes to ensure judicious distribution of monetary assistance under these schemes amongst the needy and actual beneficiaries besides saving public exchequer.”

The Cabinet minister informed, the department has recovered Rs 28.97 Crore from bank accounts of 1,27,643 deceased beneficiaries and credited the amount to Public Exchequer, adding that the Punjab government is providing financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1500 per month to old age pensioners, widows, destitute children and persons with disabilities.

She said 28.85 lakh beneficiaries are getting their pensions, which amounts to Rs 432.75 Crore every month.

Dr Kaur said total 19,47,427 old age pensioners, 5,38,010 widows or destitute women, 1,75,135 destitute children and 2,24,513 PWDs were getting their monthly pensions.

She said the department has received Rs 4420.70 Crore as budgetary allocation under these social security schemes, out of which Rs 4353.64 Crore has been disbursed to total 28,85,085 beneficiaries.