Punjab govt launches e-stamping facility, abolishes physical stamp papers of all denominations

In a decision to bring more efficiency and check the pilferage of state revenue, the Punjab government has abolished physical stamp papers. The stamp paper of any denomination can now be obtained via e-stamp (computerized print-out) from any stamp vendor or from banks authorised by the state government.

After launching the facility, Punjab revenue minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said earlier the e-stamping facility was applicable only to values of above Rs.20,000. “We are extending this facility to stamp papers for all denominations starting from Rs One,” he said.

The minister said this decision taken by the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will at least save Rs 35 Crore annually, which is incurred on printing of stamp papers, besides facilitating the common public to obtain stamp papers in a hassle-free manner.

He said that most of the time the general public had to face difficulty in getting the stamp paper when it was not available with the stamp vendor or had to purchase at higher prices. Jimpa said on 27 May a notification has been issued for the implementation of the e-stamp system.

The Cabinet minister said the Punjab government will pay a commission of two per cent to the stamp vendors on e-stamps ranging from Rs One to Rs 19,999, while the general public would get stamp paper at the actual rate, for instance, they will have to pay the only Rs 100 for stamp paper of Rs 100 and no extra commission will be levied. This step will also help in curbing the stamp paper-linked frauds, he added.

The department has also launched five more e-facilities including Loan/Hypothecation Agreement, Agreement of Pledge, Affidavit & Declaration, Demand Promissory Note, and Indemnity Bond. Now, these documents can also be issued through the computer directly.

Secretary revenue department Manvesh Singh Sidhu said that this facility has been started with the help of the Union government’s National e-Governance Services Ltd. (NeSL), With the launch of the facility, the people will have no need to go anywhere and they can avail these facilities in banks.