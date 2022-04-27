Punjab fully prepared to tackle Covid-19 surge: Mann

Amidst the looming threat of a new wave of the Covid 19, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state is fully prepared to tackle any surge in the cases of pandemic.

Participating in the virtual meeting of the Chief Ministers convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in wake of the rise in the case of Covid 19, Mann said Punjab has evolved an effective mechanism to tackle any sort of new wave of the pandemic.

He said that Punjab already has ample resources to deal with any sort of insurgency adding the situation is under control in Punjab and every step will be further taken to protect the valuable lives of people.

The CM said that the medical and paramedical staff of the state, who are the real corona warriors, are better equipped to face any rise in cases of the Covid pandemic.

The Chief Minister said 97 percent of the state’s population have already got the first dose of Covid vaccination, 76 percent of people have been administered a double dose of vaccination as compared to the national percentage of 87 percent, and 5.11 lakh people have also got booster dose to fight the pandemic.

He said at present, very few cases (only 176 cases are active) in the state adding that on an average 25 cases are coming up daily. Mann said neither any patient was in a critical situation nor was in the ICU and only six cases of level two are there in the state.

The CM said there is no dearth of resources to provide the best health services to the people of the state. He said there are 1236 beds at Government Medical College Amritsar, 1450 beds at Government Medical College Patiala, and 1025 beds at Government Medical College, Faridkot.

He said that 360, 560 and 400 Oxygen beds are available at Amritsar, Patiala, and Faridkot respectively. Mr. Bhagwant Mann further said that the number of ICU beds in Amritsar is 280, in Faridkot 250, and in Patiala 280 adding that there are 165 Covid ventilator beds in Amritsar, 96 in Patiala, and 141 in Faridkot.