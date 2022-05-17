Punjab to draft policy for affordable health services

Punjab health and family welfare, medical education, and research minister Dr. Vijay Singla, on Tuesday, directed health department officials to draft a policy focusing on affordable health services for the residents of the state.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Punjab Bhawan Chandigarh, Dr. Singla said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government is committed to provide quality and affordable health services to the people. He said that it was also part of the guarantees of their party which were promised to the people of Punjab before the Assembly elections.

During the meeting, the issue of fixing the rates of main services being provided by the hospitals was reviewed.

Apart from this, the fixation of rates for remaining health services was also discussed.

The health minister said ‘one Punjab one price in health care’ should be taken care of while forming a policy to provide affordable healthcare services. He said while fixing rates of healthcare services, the city and the capacity of hospitals should also be considered.

While directing to give further impetus to Ayurveda and Homoeopathy, Dr. Singla also asked officials to develop an application (App) for the price of medicines and alternative medicines so that people can get accurate information.