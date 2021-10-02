Punjab DGP orders for intensify vigil at sensitive places during

In order to ensure peace and communal harmony in the border state, officiating Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota on Saturday directed officers to intensify vigil at sensitive places in view of the festival season.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in SAS Nagar, the DGP urged the public to remain alert during festival season, Call 112 or 181 to report if anything suspicious was found. The meeting took place at a time when the state has been witnessing recovery of grenades and RDX laden tiffin boxes besides recovery of other arms and ammunition, signalling major attempts being made by anti-national elements to disturb law and order in the state.

After the briefing with senior officers from the internal security wing, the DGP had expressed the satisfaction that Punjab Police has been doing great job on counter-terrorism front and various modules busted in this regard and the people involved in this crime have already been arrested. “The situation in the state is absolutely peaceful and Punjab Police is ready for any challenges,” he said.

With festival season around the corner, Sahota stressed the need to intensify vigil on anti-national elements and directed Intelligence officers to stay alert round-the-clock. He gave clear instructions to officers to not let anyone take law in their hands and if any person found indulged in any violent activities should be dealt with firmly and criminal cases should be registered immediately.

Sahota also cautioned the people of Punjab to remain alert all the time, and immediately report to the police if they find any suspicious thing lying abandoned or unclaimed anywhere, including in trains, buses or restaurants etc. “People can inform the Police on 112 or 181 helpline numbers,” he added.