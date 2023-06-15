In response to at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, who referred to him as someone like a “mad man”, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Thursday said at least this madman is not looting Punjab like him (Badal).

In a viral video, the SAD chief is seen calling Mann “pagal jihā” (like a mad man). “Ever since Punjab was reorganised, four chief ministers have taken over during different regimes, Barnala (Surjit Singh Barnala) sahab remained for 2.5 years, Badal (Parkash Singh Badal) sahab for 20 years, Captain Amarinder (Singh) for 10 years, Beant Singh for five years and the incumbent (Mann), who is like a mad man, is there for a year,” he is heard saying in the video clip.

Sharing the video clip on his personal Twitter handle, Mann hit back at Badal accusing him of corruption. “Look at this Punjabis, their frustrations and loss of mental balance. Badal is Sahab, Barnala too is Sahab…Beant Singh too and Captain too Sahab.. I am someone like a mad man. No problem Sukhbir Singh ji, nature is with me. ..people are with me ..at least this madman is not looting Punjab like you…,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also condemned Badal’s “indecent remarks” against the CM terming his statement unfortunate and said such comments only show how unnerved he (Badal) is.

“While in power, these people amassed wealth worth billions and trillions by misusing public tax money. Now with the honest politics of the chief minister, their dreams of looting Punjab have been dashed. That’s why these people are saying such things in distress,” he said.

In his video, Kang said Badal used objectionable language against the Chief Minister who was elected by three crore people.

The AAP spokesperson said this wealthy and feudal political family considers the throne as its birthright. “They are unable to digest that the son of a teacher (Mann) who comes from an ordinary farmer’s family becomes the Chief Minister. These people have lost their mental balance in extreme frustration and anger after the common people came to power,” Kang added.