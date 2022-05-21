Punjab CM to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on 15 Aug

In a bid to provide the best health care services free of cost to the people across the state, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced to launch of his government’s flagship program Mohalla Clinics.

In the first phase, 75 such clinics will be dedicated on the historic occasion of the 75th Independence anniversary on 15 August.

Chairing a high-level meeting of senior officers here at his official residence this afternoon, Mann said his government would be fulfilling one of the major polls promises by setting up these clinics both in urban and rural areas in a phased manner on the Delhi pattern.

The CM also gave a nod to convert the non-functional Sewa Kendras across the State into Mohalla Clinics thereby refurbishing such complexes on a uniform pattern with basic interior components including a doctor’s room, reception-cum-waiting area, pharmacy, besides separate toilets for staff and visiting patients.

He also directed the principal secretary, public works to work out the modalities for sprucing up the interiors of Sewa Kendras, so that these could be suitably converted into Mohalla Clinics.

Mann also suggested forming a cluster of five to six adjoining villages by establishing a Mohalla Clinic at a central location, easily accessible to all. This would help in bringing the majority of people residing in rural areas within the ambit of Mohalla Clinics.

During the meeting, a brief presentation was made by the senior architect to apprise the CM about the various options for the proposed design and layout of these Mohalla Clinics.

Meanwhile, the secretary (health and family welfare) informed the CM about the already existing network of nearly 3000 sub-centers in the rural areas being efficiently manned by the trained paramedics’ staff headed by a Community Health Officer.

Therefore, he mooted a proposal to convert these sub-centers also into Mohalla Clinics thus widening its scope and outreach so that the maximum number of people residing in villages could be benefitted from the state government’s unique health care initiative.

The CM directed for starting of the process to hire services of doctors and paramedics on a contract basis, who were willing to offer their services in Mohalla Clinics.

Mann also directed the Secretary of Health to work out an action plan for hiring an agency for clinical tests.