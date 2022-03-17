Follow Us:
Punjab CM joins Haryana Gov, Khattar in celebrating Holi

Statesman News Service | March 17, 2022 7:46 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday participated in ‘Holi Milan Samaroh’ at Haryana Raj Bhawan.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya welcomed Bhagwant Mann, who presented a bouquet to the former.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also felicitated Bhagwant Mann with a bouquet on the occasion. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit also graced the occasion. All these dignitaries showered rose petals and splashed gulal on each other to mark the holi celebrations.

