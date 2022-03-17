Punjab CM joins Haryana Gov, Khattar in celebrating Holi

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday participated in ‘Holi Milan Samaroh’ at Haryana Raj Bhawan.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya welcomed Bhagwant Mann, who presented a bouquet to the former.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also felicitated Bhagwant Mann with a bouquet on the occasion. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit also graced the occasion. All these dignitaries showered rose petals and splashed gulal on each other to mark the holi celebrations.