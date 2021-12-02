Punjab Cabinet approves CM scholarship scheme for govt colleges

The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday accorded approval for the implementation of the Chief Minister Scholarship Scheme in higher education for government colleges in the state.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said the scheme would help the bright poor students particularly of the general category besides helping to further improve the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education which is very at low at present. The scheme would involve an annual financial implication of Rs 36.05 Crore.

Divulging the features of the scheme, a spokesperson said the scheme shall be applicable only to the students studying in government colleges, scholarship amount shall be equal and limited to the concession in terms of percentage in fee being charged by the Universities.

Students obtaining marks more than 60 per cent but less than 70 per cent will be given concession in university fees equivalent to 70 per cent. Likewise, students obtaining marks more than 70 per cent but less than 80 per cent will be given the concession of 80 per cent on the university fee.

Students obtaining marks more than 80 per cent but less than 90 per cent will be given the concession of 90 per cent and students obtaining marks more than 90 per cent but less than 100 per cent will be given the concession of 100 per cent.

The spokesperson said the scholarship shall be given to the students only if they are not paid any other scholarships. Further, in case a student is getting a scholarship from any other scheme of the state government or Central government, and the concession available under the present scheme are more than the benefits under that scheme of state or Central government, then only the difference shall be payable to such student.