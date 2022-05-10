Punjab: BSF foils smuggling attempt through Pakistani drone

Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Tuesday foiled another smuggling attempt through a Pakistani drone, said BSF Punjab Frontier.

Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pakistan and brought it down. The drone was carrying nine packets, added the BSF.

“Yesterday around 11.15 pm, our soldiers heard the humming of a drone flying over the fence and fired 9 shots toward the flying object, “said Amritsar BSF DIG B Singh.

“During the search, we recovered a hexacopter drone and seized around 10 kg of heroin. The drone was coming from the Pakistan side,” he added.