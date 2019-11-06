The Special Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday resolved unanimously to carry forward Sri Guru Nanak Dev’s message of humanism, tolerance, and compassion besides preserving the environment.

Led by Chief Minister and Leader of the House, Amarinder Singh, the House re-dedicated itself to Guru Nanak Dev’s timeless legacy and to the realisation of ideals and values preached by the great Guru” during the Special Session convened to mark the historic 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

The resolution said the House, “in remembrance of this great spiritual preceptor, humbly bows down in respect expressing its devotion and faith.”

“Transcending the bounds of religion, caste, nation and race, Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji blessed the entire humanity with the boon of his unifying message of unity, equality, truth and love, the resolution read, adding, “By according equal respect to rich and poor, high and low, man and woman, any by calling himself the companion of the poor and destitute, Guru Nanak Dev granted eternal refuge and love to all of humanity,” it said.

“By calling air the Guru, water the father, and earth the mother, he revealed the deep and eternal bond between nature and mankind. Guru Nanak Dev ji blessed the world with the bounty of his divine words and music, which will forevermore accompany humanity by becoming a spiritual light, support, and inspiration,” the resolution added.

While presenting the resolution, the Chief Minister recalled the legacy of ‘sewa’ to the first Sikh Guru that he had inherited, and which he was proud to take forward by being a part of this historic occasion.

The CM urged all political parties to celebrate the mega event in a befitting manner, cutting across political affiliations, to propagate Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s eternal message of oneness of God, brotherhood, and peace.

He also requested former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who has served the House for long time, to commemorate this momentous occasion on a common platform, rising above petty political considerations, to send a positive message across the country and strengthen the bonds of goodwill, bonhomie and harmony in line with Guru Nanak Dev’s basic philosophy.

Badal, while speaking on the resolution, lauded the state government for holding the special session for the commemoration of 550th Prakash Purb by inviting eminent personalities like Vice president M Venkiah Naidu, and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. He further said that the joint participation of MLAs and MPs from Punjab and Haryana was an exemplary goodwill gesture and would be instrumental in further dissemination of Guru’s teachings in the region.