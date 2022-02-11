Punjab Assembly Polls: Valuables worth Rs 404.01 Cr seized in Punjab

After the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state for Punjab Assembly elections, various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs 404.01 Crore in violation of the code till 9 February.

Giving details on Thursday, chief electoral officer (CEO) Punjab, S Karuna Raju today said the surveillance teams have seized 45.06 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 25.79 Crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 315 Crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 26.59 Crore, he added.

The CEO said 1340 vulnerable hamlets have been identified. Besides this, 3897 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, he said adding that out of these persons preventive action had already been initiated against 3235 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book.

He also informed from a security point of view 2148 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of the CrPC act.

Raju said all the 3049 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed. As many as 23320 nakas are operational across the State, he added.

As per the directions of the election commission, the CEO said of total of 3,90,170 licensed weapons in the state 3,79,133 weapons have been deposited to date and 118 without licenses weapons were seized in the state.