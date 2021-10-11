Punjab asks Delhi to allow resumption of state bus services to IGI Airport

The Punjab transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for resuming the Punjab government-run bus services to the international airport in New Delhi, which was stopped by the Delhi transport department in November 2018.

Warring also sought time for a meeting to resolve the long-pending issue.

He said the bus service to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport was being operated by the state transport undertaking for the convenience of passengers travelling to the airport from various cities of Punjab.

“For the reason best known to them, the Delhi transport department is allowing private bus operators to ply their buses up to the Delhi International Airport”, quipped the minister.

Warring said being the transport minister of the state, it was his priority to provide affordable and quality transport services to the people and he had been working in this direction since the very first day.

“I sought time for a personal meeting as per the convenience of the Delhi CM to resolve this long pending crucial issue concerning the commuters of the state visiting the Delhi international airport,” he added.

The minister informed that the state transport department had already written letters to the Delhi CM on 29 November 2019 and 16 March 2020 and Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on 24 September 2019 and 24 February 2021, besides this many meetings were held with the transport authorities of Delhi and many requests were sent, but all in vain.

Warring appealed to the people of the state to stand shoulder to shoulder with him and co-operate in carrying out this pro-people cause.